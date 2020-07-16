ICAI CA November 2020 Exam Schedule: ICAI released the exam schedule of CA November 2020, read full details here

ICAI CA November 2020 Exam Schedule: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA exam schedule on its official website today i.e. on 16 November. For foundation, intermediate and final year courses, exam time table can be viewed by visiting the official website icai.org. Also Read – ICAI CA July Exam 2020: ICAI canceled CA July exam, know all the things related to the exam

The ICAI CA November exam will begin on November 1 and will end on November 18. The online application process will start from August 5 and the last date to apply is August 25 and if there is a delay in the time of filling the form, then late fine can be applied. Interested candidates can apply by giving late fine from 25 August to 4 September.

ICAI had to postpone the examination of CA May cycle due to Kovid-19. The institute has decided to merge the CA May exam with the exam held in November. Students who have been nominated for the examination of the May cycle will also be able to take the exam from November 1. Apart from this, candidates can check the official notifications by clicking on this link https://resource.cdn.icai.org/60304icai-exam-nov2020.pdf.

Full schedule of ICAI CA November 2020 Exam

ICAI CA Foundation Course Examination (New Scheme) – to be held on 9, 11, 15 and 17 November 2020

ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (IPC) for Group-1 – 2, 4, 6 and 8 November 2020, while Group-II examination will be held on 10, 12 and 16 November 2020.

ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (New Scheme) for Group-1 – 2, 4, 6 and 8 November 2020 while Group-II examinations will be held on 10, 12, 16 and 18 November 2020.

ICA CA Final Course Examination (Old Scheme) for Group-I – 1, 3, 5 and 7 November 2020 while Group-II examinations will be held on 9, 11, 15 and 17 November 2020.

ICAI CA Final Course Examination (New Scheme) for Group-I – 1, 3, 5 and 7 November 2020 while Group-II examination is to be held on 9, 11, 15 and 17 November 2020.

According to the official notice, “Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination (Modules I to IV) will be conducted on 9, 11, 15 and 17 November 2020 while International Trade Law and World Trade Organization (ITL and WTO), Part The exam for I Group A will be held on 2 and 4 November 2020. The Group B exam will be conducted on November 6 and 8, 2020 and the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) on 9 and 11 November 2020. ”