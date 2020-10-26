ICAR official had ordered smartphone from e-commerce website, opened the box and then …

Cases of online fraud are heard every day. One such case has emerged from the country’s capital, Delhi. An Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) official has filed a complaint against an e-commerce website that he was allegedly sent soap instead of mobile phones. Police gave this information on Sunday. Also Read – Amazon Delivery Boy Held For Cheating: The delivery boy sold the customer’s phone to someone else, complained and then …

Sohan Lal, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-3, Delhi, said in his complaint that he had ordered a mobile phone from a website on October 19. A senior police officer said that a mobile box was sent on Wednesday afternoon, inside which was soap. The young man who came to deliver, gave the box to Lal and left immediately. He said that a case is being investigated under section 420 at Ghazipur police station.

Earlier on Wednesday, in Delhi itself, a delivery boy of the online shopping company sold the customer's phone to someone else and then updated the goods delivered in the status. Police said that they have arrested the delivery boy on charges of cheating. According to the police, a complaint was received about an Amazon delivery boy in Kotla Mubarakpur.

The complainant had alleged that on 1 October, a delivery boy arrived in Kidwai Nagar to deliver his mobile phone, which he had ordered from Amazon. Instead of giving the mobile, the delivery boy told the complainant that his order had been canceled by Amazon and he would get the money back soon. Also wrote about delivery of mobile in delivery status.

