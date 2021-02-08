‘iCarly’ First Two Seasons Now Streaming on Netflix

The primary two seasons of Nickelodeon’s hit teen comedy “iCarly” are actually accessible on Netflix — forward of a revival of the present on ViacomCBS’ Paramount Plus.

The unique “iCarly” ran from 2007-12 for six seasons and a complete of 97 episodes on Nick. The sequence follows a gaggle of finest mates in Seattle making a webcast — named after Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) — whereas grappling with on a regular basis issues and adventures. The present additionally starred Jerry Trainor (as Spencer Shay), Nathan Kress (as Fredie) and Jennette McCurdy (as Sam Puckett).

Throughout its unique run, the present broke scores information for Nickelodeon. The cable community’s “iCarly” and “Victorious” served because the launching pad for crossover spinoff “Sam & Cat,” starring McCurdy and and Ariana Grande — predating her meteoric pop-music profession. Netflix additionally at present is streaming “Sam & Cat” in addition to seasons 1-3 of “Victorious.” All three of the exhibits had been created by Dan Schneider.

The Paramount Plus revival of “iCarly” is ready to characteristic Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress (however not McCurdy) reprising their roles. Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten have signed on to develop the brand new model of the sequence.

ViacomCBS is rebranding its direct-to-consumer CBS All Entry streaming service as Paramount Plus, which is ready to debut March 4. The media conglomerate closely promoted Paramount Plus throughout Sunday’s Tremendous Bowl LV broadcast, whereas CBS All Entry suffered outages and technical issues jut earlier than kickoff.