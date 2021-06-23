ICC Revisits India’s 2013 Champions Trophy Triumph, Stuart Extensive Reacts | Cricket Information

On at the present time in 2013, Group India defeated England in a rain-affected Champions Trophy ultimate at Edgbaston in Birmingham to clinch the name. India gained the fit through 5 runs as Ravichandran Ashwin effectively defended 15 runs within the ultimate over of the fit. At the 8th anniversary of India’s triumph, the Global Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram to proportion a video, revisiting the overall ball of the sport and the celebrations that adopted. “twenty third June 2013, ICC Champions Trophy ultimate @mahi7781 turns into the primary captain in historical past to finish a hat-trick of ICC trophies: 2007 @t20worldcup 2011 @cricketworldcup 2013 Champions Trophy,” the put up was once captioned.

Lovers hailed former India captain MS Dhoni, who led Group India to glory in Champions Trophy. On the other hand, England pacer Stuart Extensive, who was once on the non-striker’s finish right through the overall in 2013, stated that the pitch behaved as though it was once a Day 5 Check floor, providing “wonderful spin” to the bowlers. Extensive wrote “Like a Day 5 Check pitch wonderful spin!” within the feedback phase.

With the win in Birmingham, Dhoni was the one captain within the historical past of the sport to have gained all 3 ICC trophies.

The previous wicketkeeper-batsman led India to T20 International Cup victory in 2007 after which adopted it up with the ancient win in 2011 that noticed Group India elevate the 50-over International Cup after 28 years.

Within the 2013 Champions Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan gained the golden bat after scoring 363 runs in 5 fits. Ravindra Jadeja bagged the golden ball for completing the match because the best possible wicket-taker with 13 scalps in 5 video games.