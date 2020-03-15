Ice hockey: No champions – Sweden ends season over coronavirus

The Swedish Ice Hockey Affiliation (SIHA) is ending the 2019-20 season instantly due to the unfold of the coronavirus, and not using a playoffs, no champions, no promotion and no relegation, it talked about on Sunday.
