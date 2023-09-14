Ice Spice Breaks Down In Tears Upon Receiving The 2023 Award For Best New Artist:

The Barbie World singer, age 23, shed tears during her acceptance speech and thanked everyone who has supported her career. “Thank you very much!” Many thanks, MTV! Oh my goodness, this is so awesome! The musician praised. I would like to thank my children. I adore you all so much!

She acknowledged her manager as well as music producer, in addition to her fellow Best New Artist nominees GloRilla, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, as well as René Rapp.

She added, “I appreciate my label’s consistent support.” And God, of course. None of this would have been possible without God. Thank you so much; I adore you all.

Rapp, 23 years old, remarked about the Bikini Bottom rapper’s victory by referring to her as ‘the people’s heroine’ and adding, ‘I adore you. I’ll do anything you ask of me.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Music Video Won The Top Prize At The 2023 Mtv Video Music Awards:

Ice Spice joins Olivia Rodrigo, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, as well as Billie Eilish as previous recipients of the Best New Artist award.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video won the top reward at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, a night filled with surprises. “This is incredible.

“The fact that this award was determined by fan votes means a lot to me,” Swift stated within her acceptance speech. “I cannot believe that I unveiled the ‘Midnights’ album a year ago.”

Swift’s show at the Prudential Center within Newark, New Jersey, was nearly hers from the start. Swift was presented with the award for best musical video by none but NSYNC, who reassembled to present the award.

Swift Shared The Stage With Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, As Well As J.C. Chasez, Who Wore Matching Suits:

Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, as well as JC Chasez shared the stage with Swift while wearing matching uniforms. Bass presented her with a friendship bracelet, as do admirers at the superstar’s concerts. “You are the embodiment of pop,” she informed the group.

She continued, “I’d also like to thank my manager, James. I’d like to applaud my producer, Riot, for helping me create the greatest music. Salute to the other candidates in this category.

I would like to salute my label, 10K, as well as Capitol for their consistent support. as well as of course, God. None of this would have been possible without God.” She stated of her New York City birthplace, the Bronx, “I still find it to be very genuine and true to its roots, no matter what.”

“I desire every Bronx resident to achieve success, pursue their ambitions, and make them a reality. I truly desire that for all my Bronx neighbors.” “My friends and family are tremendously supportive,” she added. “I only allow supportive and inspired people around me.”

Swift Received Nine Awards:

The Bronx native’s VMA appearance was a tribute to Madonna’s 1994 VMA look, which was a throwback to her 1980s Like a Virgin era. Ice Spice, née Isis Naija Gaston, donned a white dress alongside long, transparent lace sleeves, a short, voluminous skirt with tiered layers, and white lace hosiery.

In a tribute to Madge’s earlier style, the singer of “Princess Diana” wore layered necklaces, involving a large cross. The Gangsta Boo rapper responded to critics who derided her manner earlier this week.

Swift won nine of the eleven awards for which she was nominated, involving artist of the year within a category with only female nominees for the very first time within VMA history.

In 1987, Peter Gabriel Won 10 VMAs:

Taylor Swift, 33, won nine moon person trophies at the VMAs, which is the second most victories in one night. The Karma vocalist who remade that song alongside Ice Spice is now the artist with the second-most VMA awards.

In 1987, Peter Gabriel won ten VMAs. His video for Sledgehammer won nine of the ten awards for which it was nominated. It has won the most awards within the history of the Video Music Awards.

Beyoncé holds 30 VMAs, 26 on her own and two with Destiny’s Child and The Carters, putting her at the top of the VMAs leaderboard.