Iced Earth Singer and Bassist Quit Following Jon Schaffer’s Arrest

Following Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer’s arrest as a consequence of his involvement within the assault on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton are leaving the heavy steel band.

Schaffer, who’s the band’s final remaining founding member, was taken into custody by the FBI in his house state of Indiana on Jan. 17 for collaborating within the riot. Resulting from Schaffer’s notoriety within the steel neighborhood and lengthy white beard, he was noticed rapidly by many in photographs of the assault. He’s dealing with six expenses and is at present being held in custody in Indiana, awaiting a listening to for his case.

Block, who had been the lead vocalist for Iced Earth since 2011, introduced his departure from the band on his Fb web page on Monday.

“Effectively, there are occasions and occasions when it’s a must to take inventory and re consider your life, work, and trajectory for the long run. That being stated I’ve knowledgeable Jon and his present administration that I have to announce my resignation from Iced Earth with instant impact,” Block wrote. “Earlier than I made any private choice I wanted the previous few weeks to course of the scenario in addition to respect others in our camp processing the scenario. I thanks all very a lot for respecting this. It’s the perfect choice in some ways for my private/ skilled progress going ahead. Time to maneuver on, heal and prosper.”

Appleton additionally posted on the similar time on his Fb, although his message was rather more temporary.

“In response to current occasions & circumstances, I’ve notified Iced Earth’s administration and Jon that I might be resigning because the Iced Earth bassist with instant impact,” Appleton wrote. “I wish to thank everybody who has despatched me their assist and love throughout this tough time.”

Block and Appleton, together with different Iced Earth members Jake Dreyer and Brent Smedley, had beforehand launched a press release disavowing Schaffer’s actions.

“We completely DO NOT condone nor will we assist riots or the acts of violence that the rioters had been concerned in on January sixth on the US Capitol constructing,” the opposite members wrote of their assertion. “We hope that every one these concerned that day are dropped at justice to be investigated and reply for his or her actions. With damaged hearts we’re sending our love and compassion to everybody who has felt ache from the occasions on January sixth.”