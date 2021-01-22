Icelandic Helmer Baldvin Z To Direct Biopic Series ‘Vigdís’ for RÚV

Acclaimed Icelandic director Baldvin Z (“Case”, “Trapped,” “Life in a Fishbowl”) will convey to tv the primary ever fiction collection about Iceland’s former president Vigdís Finnbogadóttir. “The Valhalla Murders” star Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir has cornered the coveted title function.

The mini-series, commissioned by Icelandic pubcaster RÚV, will probably be pitched for the primary at Göteborg’s TV Drama Imaginative and prescient confab which runs Feb. 3-4).

The challenge, presently in growth, is being produced by Ágústa Olafsdóttir and Rakel Gardarsdóttir of Vesturport (who got here up with the concept) with Glassriver’s CEO Hordur Rúnarsson in addition to Arnbjorg Haflidadóttir. The screenplay is written by “The Minister” scribe Bjorg Magnusdóttir, along with Olafsdóttir and Jana Maria Gudmundsdóttir.

4-part collection “Vigdís” will observe the outstanding transformation of a younger Icelandic girl – Vigdís Finnbogadóttir- from a teen in 1946 to her triumphal presidential election in 1980. We are going to see her defy her nation’s patriarchal society, overcome adversity and ultimately make historical past by being elected the primary feminine president on the planet.

“This can be a story that must be instructed now, greater than ever, and I’m honored to convey it to the display,” stated Baldvin Z.

In keeping with Glassriver’s CEO and producer Hordur Rúnarsson, the high-profile Icelandic politician and inspirational girl for generations of Icelanders, has been intently concerned within the challenge. She even took half within the collection of Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir as her display alter-ego.

Vigdis

Credit score: Glassriver

“I’ve been so privileged to have Vigdís by my aspect, serving to me understanding the place she comes from, the place she stands, who she is,” stated Filippusdóttir about her function mannequin.

The collection is ready to enter manufacturing late 2021 to early 2022. Rúnarsson will unveil a primary teaser to TV Drama Imaginative and prescient delegates and use Göteborg to pitch the challenge to potential co-financiers and co-producers.

The fast-expanding shingle Glassriver may also current the work in progress “The Chance of an Island,” the primary ever Icelandic/Croatian co-production, produced with Croatia’s Drugi Plan. The dystopian drama footage Icelandics being pressured to search out refuge on Croatian Islands within the aftermath of a cataclysmic volcanic eruption.

Different anticipated dramas on Glassriver’s slate, accessible for world distribution, embody

Baldvin Z’s buddy drama comedy “Journey,” starring Olafur Darri Ólafsson (“Girl Dynamite,” “Trapped”) and Vikingur Kristjánsson (“The Valhalla Murders”) as two buddies, discussing manhood and themselves whereas on a street journey in Iceland. Commissioned by Vodafone’s Channel 2, the challenge is because of premiere subsequent month.

Rúnarsson will convey a trailer of “Journey,” alongside recent clips of the medical drama “Fractures,” represented by REInvent Studios. The feminine-led procedural, co-produced by Iceland’s Askja Movies and Belgian group Lunanime, simply wrapped filming.