Icelandic Wilderness Drama ‘Indigo Valley’ Lands at Giant Pictures – Variety

In right this moment’s movie information roundup, “Indigo Valley” and “For They Know Not What They Do” get properties, the Technique Fest Movie Competition units its dates and the Huge Bear Movie Summit unveils its lineup.

ACQUISITION

Giant Pictures has purchased U.S. rights to Jaclyn Bethany’s indie drama “Indigo Valley,” starring Rosie Day (“Outlander”), Brandon Sklenar (“Mapplethorpe”), Atli Oskar Fjalarsson and Greta Bellamacina, Variety has discovered solely.

Giant Pictures is eyeing a fall digital launch for the movie. It tells the story of a newlywed couple on a mountain climbing journey by the Icelandic wilderness. The couple is unexpectedly joined by the girl’s estranged sister, an actress lately launched from rehab. Jealousy, insecurity and sexual rigidity run excessive within the desolate panorama.

Mikhail Makeyev and Courtney Harmstone produced the movie for BKE Productions in affiliation with Garnet Lady and Crimson River Studios. “Indigo Valley” screened at the Backyard State Competition and was set for later festivals that had been cancelled resulting from COVID-19. Bethany and BKE had been capable of strike a distribution deal throughout the pandemic.

“Indigo Valley” is predicated on Bethany’s brief movie of the identical identify. She is at the moment in post-production on her subsequent function movie, “Freeway One.”

****

New York-based distributor First Run Options has acquired North American rights to Daniel Karslake’s documentary “For They Know Not What They Do” for a digital and theatrical launch nationwide on June 12.

The movie is Karslake’s observe as much as the 2007 documentary “For the Bible Tells Me So,” and it explores the intersection of faith, sexual orientation and gender identification in America. It spotlights 4 households of religion with LGBTQ kids, chronicling their tales of rejection, validation, tragedy and triumph.

“After the U.S. Supreme Court docket legalized marriage equality, there was a way of victory amongst many within the LGBTQ group. Nonetheless, the response from the political and non secular proper to roll again LGBTQ civil rights was swift and extreme,” stated Karslake. “My hope is for all audiences to satisfy these 4 brave households to be able to higher perceive how a lot we share in frequent with each other.”

The documentary made its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Movie Competition.

FILM FESTIVALS

The Technique Fest Unbiased Movie Competition, postponed resulting from restrictions associated to COVID-19, is now scheduled to run from Aug. 14 by Aug. 20 at the Lumiere Music Corridor theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The movies which had been introduced as a part of the Technique Fest’s program in March will display on the brand new dates. A choose group of movies will likely be added to the lineup. Workers and volunteers will likely be taking all vital and additional safety-precautions following the reopening of the state after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

The competition will showcase over 65 movies (each options and shorts) from 22 international locations. The Technique Fest opening night time will function “Our Woman of the Nile,” the Crystal Bear award winner at the 2020 Berlin Movie Competition; and the world premiere of “Stunning Dreamer,” starring Wendie Malick, Louis Ozawa and Erin Daniels.

****

The First Annual Huge Bear Movie Summit has introduced the lineup for the competition’s debut, which incorporates “Entice Door at the Fringe of the Universe,” “The In-Between” and “Onerous Plastic.”

The inaugural version will current 52 movies (12 function size and 40 brief movies and music movies). Created to encourage inventive manufacturing in and round Huge Bear Lake, Calif., the Huge Bear Movie Summit determined to pivot to the digital area because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whereas we seemed very ahead to welcoming filmmakers, movie artists, and trade veterans to the attractive locale of Huge Bear Lake to get pleasure from and uncover nice movies, have discussions about their work and concerning the artwork of filmmaking on this wonderful setting, all of us at the moment face the fact of the constraints created by the pandemic,” stated govt director Michael P. Hanson.

Documentaries embody David Round’s “The One and Solely Jewish Miss America,” “The Satan’s Highway: A Baja Journey” and “Woke the Monster.”