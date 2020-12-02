Ichiyama Shozo Offers Helping Hand to Younger Filmmakers

Legendary Japanese producer Ichiyama Shozo inspired younger filmmakers not to quit regardless of the difficult local weather introduced upon by digital revolution and the continued COVID-19 pandemic. He recounted his 30-year profession at a chat on the Singapore Worldwide Movie Pageant, a part of the Singapore Media Pageant.

Regardless of having labored with many famend filmmakers, from Kitano Takeshi to Hou Hsiao-Hsien and Jia Zhangke, the founder and director of Tokyo Filmex and head mentor of this yr’s Southeast Asian Movie Lab stated he has at all times loved working overseas filmmakers and younger filmmakers who want assist.

“I hope my expertise may also help them,” Ichiyama stated at a web-based panel moderated by Singapore director Anthony Chen (“Ilo Ilo”). Moreover working with Singaporean filmmaker Nicole Midori Woodford on her debut function “Final Shadow at First Gentle” — Ichiyama’s first undertaking with a Singaporean filmmaker, he revealed that he has been working with younger Japanese filmmakers on their second and third options.

“They don’t know the way to promote their movies. They wrestle to discover cash,” he stated. Being open to completely different media platforms together with collaboration with streaming large Netflix will probably be important for next-generation filmmakers. He’s presently working with a Japanese firm to create an web distribution web site that he hopes will assist filmmakers.

Ichiyama started his profession at Shochiku studio, the place he turned one of many few Japanese producers working with overseas filmmakers. He has labored with Hou on “Goodbye South, Goodbye” and “Flowers of Shanghai” in addition to Jia on “Platform,” “Unknown Pleasure,” and he praised their personalities.

“Most Japanese producers work with Japanese filmmakers. It’s dangerous to work with overseas filmmakers … overseas international locations … sophisticated settlement and opinion conflict,” he stated.

Recalling his filmmaking journey, Ichiyama stated he has lengthy admired the works by Asian filmmakers from Hou to John Woo and Tsui Hark. “I didn’t have any intention to work with them. I used to be only a fan of those Asian filmmakers,” he stated.