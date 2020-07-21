ICM Names Courtney Kelley Chief Human Resources Officer

ICM Companions has employed Courtney Kelley as chief human assets officer.

Kelley joins the corporate from the Nationwide Soccer League, the place she served as vice chairman of human assets. Her put up is efficient instantly, company co-presidents Sloan Harris and Kevin Crotty introduced Monday.

Kelley makes a speciality of organizational and tradition improvement, management improvement, expertise acquisition and retention, efficiency and engagement in addition to enterprise technique, a spokesperson stated. ICM’s earlier HR head Cindy Ballard left the corporate in September 2019 after 18 months within the function, when she succeeded longtime govt Karen Abrams.

“After doing an exhaustive search, we now have present in Courtney the proper candidate for ICM,” Harris and Crotty stated in an announcement. “She is attuned to the methods of the important capabilities of a contemporary human assets division and has the management expertise to hold out her imaginative and prescient. We welcome her with nice pleasure for our future collectively.“

Prior the NFL, Kelley spent 4 years as a vice chairman at FanDuel Group, in addition to stints at West Coast College / American Profession School and Tickets.com.

“It’s a privilege to hitch ICM. It is a transformational time for our company, and for the trade at massive, and I’m excited to drive the event of a greatest in school human assets perform that displays our progressive values and strategic priorities,” she stated in an announcement.

A local of Orange County, Calif., Courtney hung out as an employment legal professional in Seattle after receiving her Juris Physician from Seattle College Legislation Faculty and graduating cum laude from College of San Diego.