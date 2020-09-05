ICM Partners Hit With Layoffs, Furloughs

A spherical of layoffs and furloughs had been enacted at Hollywood expertise company ICM Partners final week, Selection has realized.

As many as 15 junior brokers and coordinators had been lower or furloughed throughout a number of departments together with movement image literature, branding, authorized and the company’s live performance enterprise. The information was delivered final Thursday, stated sources.

“Because of the influence of the continuing pandemic, final week we applied a restricted variety of furloughs and have additionally eradicated some positions. These modifications will happen all through the company, however are concentrated in enterprise strains which were most immediately impacted by the pandemic,” an ICM spokesperson instructed Selection. “We worth all of our staff and we stay up for bringing again our furloughed colleagues when enterprise begins to return to regular.”

Furloughed staff will proceed to obtain full well being advantages, whereas laid-off employees will obtain 90 days of prolonged care. ICM lower a small group of help employees in March initially of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is way smaller in quantity than rivals like CAA and WME, who’ve laid off or furloughed employees and decreased salaries throughout the board this 12 months in makes an attempt to deal with the financial devastation of COVID-19. ICM has pridefully maintained employees wages all through the disaster.

On Wednesday, UTA turned the primary of the companies who had lower pay to revive salaries, whereas additionally shedding 50 staffers within the course of. Notably, UTA and ICM have each just lately entered into an settlement with the Writers Guild of America that may see each companies finish packaging charge practices and welcome again screenwriter shoppers and, theoretically, misplaced income.