ICM Partners Promotes Fourteen Agents

ICM Partners has promoted 14 brokers right now, together with seven from 2020 and 7 newly-minted brokers in 2021.

The promotions come from a number of divisions throughout the company in each Los Angeles and New York, together with the theater, concert events, TV manufacturing, literary, branded leisure, non-scripted, expertise, podcasts and publications departments.

“Right this moment we have fun the proper of passage from coordinator to agent for 14 hardworking bold, and intellectually curious men and women, who’ve earned their promotions,” stated Kevin Crotty and Sloan Harris, Co-Presidents of ICM Partners, in a press release. “We’ve got so many homegrown success tales at ICM Partners, and we’re assured that amongst this new group of brokers, many will observe in these profitable footsteps.” These promotions are efficient instantly.

The promotions come on the heels of an eventful 2020 for the Hollywood expertise companies, one which for ICM included the signing of a franchise settlement with the Writers Guild of America and the acquisition of London-based sports activities company Stellar Group.

Listed here are fast seems to be on the brokers in alphabetical order:

Katie Baral – Digital: Baral joined ICM Partners in 2016 as an assistant within the Concert events division, after which transferred to the World Branded division, the place she was promoted to Coordinator in 2018 after which formally moved to the digital division in Aug. 2020. She works with Sienna Mae Gomez, The Wright Brothers and Peloton’s Tunde Oyeneyin, amongst different expertise.

Sam Barickman – Theater: Barickman joined ICM in 2016 as an assistant within the theater division, and rose up the ranks after being chosen for ICM’s Agent Trainee program in 2018, the place he collaborated on purchasers together with Stephen Trask, Yael Farber and Eboni Sales space. He has additionally labored intently with purchasers resembling Jeremy O. Harris, Taibi Magar and Antoinette Nwandu. He was promoted to agent in July 2020.

Sam Bartlett – Concert events: Bartlett joined ICM’s New York workplace in 2014, and was promoted to coordinator in 2018 after being chosen for ICM’s Agent Trainee Program in 2016. He handles stay live performance bookings for ICM’s Grownup Modern and Comedy rosters in a number of venues. He was promoted to agent in February final 12 months.

Branden Berger – Concert events: Berger joined ICM in 2015 and had been a coordinator within the concert events division since 2018. As an agent within the comedy touring division, Berger books prime touring entertainers in venues nationwide, in addition to for digital exhibits and drive-ins. He was promoted to agent in Oct. 2020.

Zach Hardin – TV Manufacturing: Hardin started his ICM profession within the mailroom in 2015, and located himself collaborating within the Agent Trainee Program one 12 months later. By 2017, Hardin was a TV Literary Coordinator and was promoted to agent final January. Hardin has helped safe jobs on exhibits resembling Apple’s “After Celebration,” Amazon’s “Lightyears,” HBO’s “Insecure,” and FX’s “Dave.”

Jake Houston – Branded Leisure: Houston started his ICM Partners profession in 2016 as a “mailroom floater” in February, and two months later was working as an assistant to companion and head of worldwide branded leisure Carol Goll. He was promoted to Branded Leisure Coordinator in Oct. 2018.

Ferguson Hiett – Concert events: Hiet joined ICM Partners in 2013 as an assistant to Rob Prinz, head of worldwide music, and was promoted to coordinator in 2018 and promoted to agent in Feb. 2020. He books the West Coast and South for the division’s roster of musicians and has been integral in constructing ICM’s School Music Reserving Division. Hiett has helped launch excursions for Jerry Seinfeld, Celine Dion, Bob Seger, Alice in Chains and Kamasi Washington, amongst different expertise.

Kyle Jaeger – Lit (with a give attention to writers): Jaeger began his ICM Partners profession as an intern in 2015 earlier than becoming a member of the mailroom employees full-time. Earlier than changing into a Lit Coordinator in 2018, he labored as an assistant within the company’s manufacturing and literary divisions.

Chad Kojouri – Non-scripted: Kojouri joined ICM Partners in March 2018 as an assistant to companion and head of worldwide tv and media, Michael Kagan. He was promoted to coordinator shortly thereafter in Dec. 2018.

Jimmy Martin – Expertise: Martin joined ICM in 2015 as an assistant within the expertise division earlier than being promoted to coordinator in 2018.

Ariel Meislin – Lit (with a give attention to administrators): Meislin began at ICM Partners within the mailroom and spent a 12 months as an assistant to the co-head of the company’s Movement Image Literary Division earlier than being promoted to coordinator. She represents largely ladies filmmakers and administrators in each movie and tv and was promoted to agent in Jan. 2020.

Sara Shapiro – Concert events: Shapiro joined ICM’s concert events division in 2014, was named coordinator in 2018 and was lately promoted to agent in Feb. 2020. She books the Midwest for the grownup up to date and comedy touring departments. Her purchasers embody the podcasts “We Met At Acme,” “It’s Taking place with Snooki & Joey,” “LadyGang” and “Right here to Make Buddies.”

Jennifer Simpson – Publications & Podcasts: Simpson joined ICM’s publications division as an assistant in 2016 and was promoted to coordinator in 2018 to deal with audio and serial rights for ICM’s purchasers within the podcast, authentic audio, audiobook and serial markets.

Andrianna Yeatts – Publications: Yeatts joined ICM Partners’ publications division as an assistant in 2017. Her purchasers write fiction and nonfiction.