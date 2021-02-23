ICM Partners Reshuffles Music, Concerts Division Leadership

ICM Partners has reshuffled its concert events division, elevating Mark Siegel (pictured at left) to go of worldwide concert events and Robert Gibbs (pictured at proper) to go of music. As well as, Matt Bates has been named head of worldwide/head of Europe. ICM associate Rob Prinz, who had been head of worldwide concert events, is stepping down from the place. He’ll be a full-time agent representing such purchasers as Jerry Seinfeld.

The re-aligned management construction was introduced by Chris Silbermann, CEO of ICM Partners, who stated, “Mark Siegel, Robert Gibbs and Matt Bates are universally revered inside our company and the music enterprise at giant. By their arduous work and dedication to their purchasers and the group right here at ICM, they epitomize the true which means of main by instance.”

Together with his promotion to go of music, the Los Angeles-based Gibbs turns into the highest-ranking Black government within the company enterprise, ICM notes in its announcement.

Elsewhere on the company, Steve Levine, a 20-year veteran and founding associate of ICM, will keep on as co-head of worldwide concert events; Peter Elliot stays managing director of Major Expertise Worldwide, and Scott Mantell continues as co-head of ICM Worldwide, based mostly in L.A.

As well as, the company introduced the institution of a Concerts Leadership Committee “designed to maintain the division on the innovative of each consumer alternative and groom the subsequent era of division leaders.” Serving on the committee are Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm, Yves C. Pierre, Ari Bernstein and Mitch Blackman.

Silbermann additional commented: “We have now empowered a proficient, numerous and forward-thinking management group to greatest characterize our purchasers and reap the rewards of the investments we now have made within the reside occasions enterprise. We’re all trying ahead to a booming 2022 and past because the viewers returns to expertise the artists and concert events they love and have significantly missed. This numerous group combines the knowledge of expertise with a forward-thinking subsequent era enthusiasm, giving our purchasers a dynamic management group and illustration division constructed not just for success at present, however into the longer term.”