ICMR’s big statement, said- Plasma therapy now neutralized in treatment of corona, plans to be removed from treatment protocol

new Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a major statement regarding Plasma Therapy, which is being considered as life-saving for serious patients suffering from Kovid-19. ICMR Director-General (DG) Balaram Bhargava said that the national clinical protocol for the management of Kovid-19 can be removed from plasma therapy. He said, "We have discussed with the national workforce for Kovid-19 management. We are discussing further with the Joint Monitoring Committee and are considering removing plasma therapy from national guidelines. "

Balaram Bhargava said during the health ministry's weekly press briefing, "We are almost reaching a decision (to remove plasma therapy from the national clinical protocol)." This statement has come in the wake of several studies done on the efficacy of convulsive plasma therapy, stating that it has not reduced mortality in the event of a serious illness.

The study of ICMR revealed in September showed that plasma therapy failed to save the lives of serious patients of Kovid-19. India conducted the world's largest voluntary controlled trial called the placid test to study the efficacy of plasma therapy. From April 22 to July 14, 464 patients were tested at 39 centers across the country. The study was published in a medical journal in September. The test results showed that plasma therapy failed to benefit patients.