Icon Films Hires Red Rock Films Executive Belinda Cherrington

U.Ok. unbiased factual manufacturing firm Icon Films has appointed Belinda Cherrington as artistic director.

Primarily based in Washington D.C., Cherrington will report into Icon CEO and co-founder Laura Marshall and joins the management staff of Lucy Middelboe, industrial director, and Andie Clare, director of manufacturing, with instant impact. She is in control of increasing the Icon model in journey programming, innovating within the pure historical past area, and rising the following era of expertise for the corporate.

Icon’s factual productions embrace Animal Planet U.S.’ highest-ever score sequence, “River Monsters,” “Malawi Wildlife Rescue” for Blue Ant Media, “Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade” for Vice Media Group, and Charles Dance-narrated “Savage Kingdom” for Nationwide Geographic.

Icon’s earlier artistic director Stephen McQuillan just lately joined “Attenborough’s Life in Color” producer Humble Bee Films.

Cherrington joins Icon from Red Rock Films the place as artistic director she held a twin function, govt producing and growing new sequence and specials, together with the corporate’s first pure historical past sequence for Netflix, particulars of that are underneath wraps for the time being.

Previous to Red Rock, Cherrington was artistic director at 360 Manufacturing (now Uncommon TV) launching a number of sequence together with “Mountain Vets” for BBC2, “The Nile: Egypt’s Nice River with Bettany Hughes” for Channel 5 and “Egypt’s Unexplained Recordsdata” for Discovery Science. She has additionally held senior positions at U.Ok. unbiased manufacturing corporations Renegade, Mentorn Media, Lion Tv, Tiger Side, Tigress Productions, in addition to the BBC.

Cherrington was BAFTA-nominated for acclaimed BBC sequence “Resort.”

“The chance to steer a really unbiased firm with the ambition, sources and imaginative and prescient to construct a brand new era of returning manufacturers for the U.Ok., SVOD and U.S. markets is extremely thrilling in a time when the entire content material manufacturing panorama is altering and increasing,” Cherrington mentioned.

Marshall mentioned: “At a time of renewal, we’re delighted to welcome Belinda to Icon Films. She brings creativity matched with readability of objective and a status for being an inspiring and supportive chief who shares our values and imaginative and prescient for the longer term.”