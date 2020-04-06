Iconic Bond Girl Honor Blackman Aka Pussy Galore Dies At 94

Honor Blackman would in the end depart The Avengers on the top of the present’s recognition to star because the judo-using Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. Her choice would show to be a sensible one, as Goldfinger proved to be a field workplace hit and remains to be thought to be a excessive level for the 007 franchise. At the age of 38, Honor Blackman turned one of many oldest actresses to play a Bond lady and, within the years following the movie’s launch, Pussy Galore has turn out to be some of the recognizable Bond characters.