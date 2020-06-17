Iconic Feline Bob the Cat Dies – Variety

Bob The Cat, the inspirational feline credited with saving the lifetime of former addict James Bowen, died June 15, at the age of 14.

Bowen, then a recovering addict, first met Bob in 2007 when he discovered him deserted. They grew to become a staff nourishing one another, promoting The Huge Difficulty journal on London streets.

In 2012 Hodder & Stoughton printed Bowen’s first ebook, “A Avenue Cat Named Bob.” The ebook, together with its sequels “The World Based on Bob,” “A Reward From Bob” and “The Little Guide of Bob,” grew to become international bestsellers, shifting eight million copies in additional than 40 languages.

A movie “A Avenue Cat Named Bob,” primarily based on the first ebook, and directed by Roger Spottiswoode (“Tomorrow By no means Dies), launched in 2016 and picked up greater than $16 million. Luke Treadaway starred as Bowen, with Bob taking part in himself. A sequel, “A Reward from Bob,” directed by Charles Martin Smith (“Dolphin Story”) is in post-production.

“As James and Bob continued to seek out followers throughout the world, Bob led an unimaginable life assembly well-wishers at ebook signings, travelling the world and dealing with feline fame. He was a rare cat who will likely be significantly missed,” Hodder stated in a press release.

Bowen stated: “Bob saved my life. It’s so simple as that. He gave me a lot greater than companionship. With him at my aspect, I discovered a path and function that I’d been lacking. The success we achieved collectively by means of our books and movies was miraculous. He’s met hundreds of individuals, touched tens of millions of lives. There’s by no means been a cat like him. And by no means will once more.”

“I really feel like the mild has gone out in my life. I’ll always remember him.”