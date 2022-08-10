Iconic Michael Jordan jersey to be auctioned that could break Maradona’s record

Michael Jordan is considered the best basketball player of all time (Reuters)

fans of Michael Jordan they will have the unique opportunity to add one of the most precious relics of the American basketball star because in September it will be auctioned the number 23 jersey he wore in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals that the Chicago Bulls won by beating the Utah Jazz. Of course, whoever wants to keep this garment must not only be a true fan of the former athlete but also have a lot of money.

the auction house Sotheby’s began the virtual bid with which expects to raise at least $5 millionalthough of course, this is simply a preliminary estimate since with the passing of days those who want to keep the jacket will increase the price.

Undoubtedly, this shirt has become more important in recent times after the premiere of the documentary The Last Dance which, precisely, reviews what was that last season of Jordan with the Bulls in 1998. “The 1998 NBA Finals were the most viewed of all NBA Finals. On June 3, 1998, the world tuned in to the NBC to see the Bulls arrive in Utah before an extremely hostile home crowd. In footage surrounding the game, Utah fans are seen driving a car with a Bull placed on a spit, as if it were being grilled. It was so controversial that his mother banned Jordan’s children from attending the game. Marcus Jordan (Michael’s son) explained: ‘I felt like Utah was a little hostile to us when we were kids.’ Jordan was apparently unfazed by the pressure of the situation, enjoying himself on the bus with R&B singer Kenny Lattimore before the first game, just before donning his current jersey. The scene has become one of the most iconic moments in The Last Dancegoing viral and inspiring a host of memes,” the website notes.

(Sotheby’s)

(Sotheby’s)

The basketball player, considered by many to be the best of all time, he played 45 minutes of that first dueland that was the most time on the court in a game of those finals. With that jersey he scored 33 points, although the victory finally went to Utah by 88-85.

“This particular jersey was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated following the NBA Finals (a graded copy is offered with this jersey). In addition, he heavily starred in Episode 10 of ESPN’s The Last Dance,” describes the auction post that explains why this class of clothing is unique: “They are incredibly rare in Jordan and as such are considered with the higher levels of importance in the collecting community (…) the t-shirts of Jordan Finals represent the apex of importance in terms of sports relicsa rarely seen but highly desired artifact from the zenith of Jordan’s career.”

Diego Maradona will go down in history twice. He already did it that June 22, 1986 when he scored the two legendary goals against England in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Mexico, and now for the almost 9.3 million dollars paid at an auction for the shirt he wore that day. An absolute record (AFP)

It should be remembered that to date the record for an auction of a sporting item is held by none other than Diego Armando Maradona. It was in May of this year when the shirt of the Argentina that he used in the first half against England in the 1986 World Cup reached almost USD 9.3 million and established a figure never before achieved by a garment. To have an idea of ​​the amount that was paid, the current mark was a T-shirt of the New York Yankees that belonged to the legendary baseball player Babe Ruth and used it in the period 1928-1930: it was sold in $5.64 million at auction on June 15, 2019.

Although it is difficult to make estimates, specialists believe that this Jordan garment could surpass that of the late Argentine soccer player, although everyone agrees that the former basketball player’s most prized shirt is the one he used in the sixth game against Utah Jazz in 1998 when he scored the last two points with five seconds left, turning the score around and giving the Bulls their sixth ring. That shot, with his rival scattered on the ground, went down in history as The Last Shot and that photograph of him with his back to the camera throwing is considered the most famous in Jordan’s history.

