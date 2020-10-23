Identification of beneficiaries of Kovid vaccine started, they will be the first to get Coronavirus Vaccine

new Delhi: Amid controversy over BJP’s election manifesto promising to provide corona virus infection vaccine free to everyone in Bihar, government officials said on Thursday that the vaccine will be provided to people under a special Kovid-19 vaccination program. Will be made. Also Read – Cyber ​​attack on Russian vaccine SPUTNIK-5 company Dr Reddy’s, work stopped

Officials also said that the Center will make direct purchase of it and it will be made available free of cost to all priority groups. The Central Government has started the work of identifying about 30 crore beneficiaries on priority basis, who will be given the vaccine in the initial phase.

Officials said that the Center will make direct purchase and make it available to all priority groups free of charge. He said that states have not been asked to make separate plans for procurement.

Significantly, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the BJP’s manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections, promising to make it available to the people free of charge after the corona virus vaccine was introduced.

Opposition parties have targeted the BJP over the free distribution of the Corona virus vaccine in Bihar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that

The Government of India has announced the delivery of the Kovid vaccine. To know when you will get vaccines and false promises, please check the date of your state elections. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party RJD and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that they can also deal with life.