Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum Music From Netrikann | Nayanthara

It is a soulful observe that heals everybody in this tricky scenario (COVID-19 Pandemic). Karthik Netha lyrics spice up the positivity that we’re on the lookout for. Nayanthara performs a blind lady within the movie. It’s an legit adaptation of the Korean movie BLIND. Sony Track South acquires the audio rights of the movie.

Watch Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum Netrikann Music video right here,

DISCLAIMER: We recommend our readers to obtain songs simplest from legit resources like Amazon Track, Apple Track, Wynk Track, Gaana, and Legitimate YouTube Pages. Don’t strengthen or use pirated web sites like starmusiq, isaimini, to movement and obtain songs.

Netrikann Film Complete Main points

Album: Netrikann

Music: Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum

Megastar Solid: Nayanthara, Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja, Manikandan

Directer Title: Milind Rau

Track Director: Girishh Gopalakrishnan

Yr Of Launched: 2021

Singers: Sid Sriram

