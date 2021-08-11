Idi Muzhakkam Film (2022): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Idi Muzhakkam is an upcoming Tamil drama written and directed via Thenmerku Paruvakaatru status Seenu Ramasamy. It’s bankrolled via Kalaimagan beneath Skyman Movie World manufacturing area. The film stars GV Prakash in the principle position, whilst Gayathrie takes the feminine lead. N.R. Raghunanthan composes the tune and background ratings for the movie and eminent lyricist Vairamuthu does the lyrical paintings for the music. A.R. Ashok Kumar cranks the digicam. The movie might be launched on large displays in 2022.

Idi Muzhakkam Film Main points

Director Seenu Ramasamy Manufacturer Kalaimagan Style Drama Forged GV Prakash, Gayathrie, and extra Cinematographer A.R. Ashok Kumar Editor But to be up to date Tune N.R. Raghunanthan Manufacturing Corporate Skyman Motion pictures World Unencumber date 2022 Language Tamil

Idi Muzhakkam Forged

Right here’s the principle solid of the impending Tamil film Idi Muzhakkam,

Idi Muzhakkam Film Trailer

The trailer for the impending Tamil film Idi Muzhakkam might be up to date

Idi Muzhakkam Poster

Take a look at the brand new identify poster from Idi Muzhakkam Film feet G V Prakash.

Idi Muzhakkam Songs

Vairamuthu lyrical songs from the Idi Muzhakkam film might be launched quickly.

