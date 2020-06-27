Idina Menzel, Lady Gaga’s Mom Join ‘Elvis Duran’s Drag Spectacular’ – Variety

Syndicated radio host Elvis Duran has introduced the occasion “Elvis Duran’s Drag Spectacular,” set for Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. EST in help of the Drag and LGBTQ group.

The “Drag Spectacular” will stream on Duran’s YouTube Channel and have a panel superstar visitor judges together with Cynthia Germanotta (Lady Gaga’s mom and Born This Approach Basis founder), Idina Menzel, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” choose Michelle Visage and Tituss Burgess.

The iHeartRadio character has partnered with Lady Gaga’s charity, Born This Approach Basis, and The Ali Forney Basis for the profit.

Mentioned Duran: “Have a look at this panel of judges. The inspiration is ready for this enjoyable, festive occasion to rejoice our LGBTQ+ household Satisfaction. The drag group has all the time been there to maintain us entertained and amazed. Their stage could also be at the moment “on pause” however we will nonetheless activate the lights and have a present. Wig snatching time.”

“I’m so grateful for Elvis and the morning present’s generosity in not solely inviting me to take part as a choose but additionally benefitting Born This Approach Basis and our pricey companions Ali Forney Heart via this occasion,” added Germanotta. “It’s so necessary that despite the fact that we’re bodily aside, we’re nonetheless capable of come collectively just about to rejoice Satisfaction and our dedication to constructing a kinder, braver world the place everybody may be their true self. I can’t wait to take pleasure in all of the performances.”

The announcement was made throughout Duran’s day by day radio present on New York Z100. His crew has opened submissions for contestants to electronically add their greatest Drag Performances through this hyperlink.

The occasion was produced by Steven Levine, president of promoting and artist relations for the Elvis Duran Group, who famous: “ I’m all the time proud that Elvis encourages our crew to step as much as assist our group, and to make use of our platform so we will increase consciousness for causes that really impression the lives of tens of millions of individuals across the nation. We wished to proceed creating enjoyable and thrilling programming for our listeners, whereas diligently elevating cash for 2 unbelievable organizations in celebration of PRIDE. I’m additionally extremely honored our crew is working with Born This Approach once more, and that we’ve joined forces to do our half to present again.”

Twenty of the very best performances can be showcased through the hour-long streaming occasion. The judges will then slender it right down to their prime three stand out performances, after which announce a Grand Prize winner, who will stroll away with $10,000.

The overtly homosexual Duran hosted Lady Gaga and Chelsea Clinton (pictured with Cynthia Germanotta), Alicia Keys and Wilson Cruz, amongst others, on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion this time final yr. Not too long ago married to his associate Alex Carr, Duran has lengthy been recognized for his help on behalf of the homosexual group.