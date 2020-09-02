Idli War-Amma Idli-Modi Idli and Daddy Idli started in Salem, Tamil Nadu

Chennai: After the popularity of Amma Thali for 5 rupees in Tamil Nadu, now in the same state, 4 idlis are going to get 4 rupees in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Preparations for this have started in Salem city of Tamil Nadu. BJP state vice president S Mahesh is going to launch Modi idli with Sambar for four idli priced at Rs 10 soon. Posters of captivating pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahesh and Idli – popular all over the country, have been put up all over the city.

State Vice President Mahesh has been preparing this for several days. Now soon, Modi idli will be available in Salem. Posters of selling Modi idli have been put up in every intersection and street of Salem city. In the poster, along with the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahesh, other information is also given.

According to the information, Mahesh plans to build 22 outlets of Modi Idli in the entire Salem city. Apart from four idlis of 10 rupees, sambar and chutney will also be given. If this scheme is successful, then more outlets can be opened soon.

After this debate, Modi or Lady in 2014, now it is going to be Modi Idli or Lady Idli, even better, Amma or Daddy Idli? Amma Canteen i.e. (former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa called Amma by her party members) is selling idlis at Re 1 / piece.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, AIADMK General Secretary and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, comparing Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on the Human Development Index, asked the crowd to choose the best administrator, “Is it Modi of Gujarat or Lady of Tamil Nadu?”

He also said that the best administrator in all aspects was not Gujarat’s Modi but “this lady”, who was overwhelmingly voted by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Mahesh, a travel destination consultant, told IANS that his family trust has been providing daily food to 7,000 poor during the Kovid-19 lockdown for the last 43 days. During the lockdown, 10,500 poor and vulnerable families were provided with two months of groceries, Rs 4,000 and 26 tonnes of cattle feed and hay for a ‘goshala’ (cow shelter) on behalf of the trust, where 350 cows were reared Was

Mahesh said that food is a big problem for the poor because in Salem, excess food is consumed by Amma canteens. Mahesh said, “To fill this gap, Modi Idli is being launched soon. Idli and sambar will be made in a centralized kitchen and will be taken to 22 places and sold in push carts. ”

He said that a mineral water plant is also being set up to supply water for the customers of Modi Idli.

Mahesh said, “We would advise customers to bring their own containers for idli and sambar and those who want to eat on the roadside, will be served on plates made of Eureka tree leaves at an additional cost of Rs. 2.” .

On branding the idols as an idol of Modi, Mahesh said: “Modi is my hero. When many projects and schemes are named after political leaders, I am naming Idli as Modi Idli. “

With an idli steamer, which can make about 1,000 idlis every five minutes, mineral water plant and other expenses, Mahesh said a total investment of about Rs 15-20 lakh is being invested in the project.

Mahesh said, “We use good quality ingredients for idli and sambar. It costs Rs 3.50 to make one idli and it is Rs 14 for four idlis, while the selling price is Rs 10 per plate for four idlis. ”

Mahesh said, “We are giving a token to the customers. We hope that companies will get behind the token advertising their products or services. We are looking for sponsors. “

Mahesh said that the idli with the idol of Modi will be of standard size, which will be cheaper than the idli sold by different blocks. He said, “Homemade idli is sold at Rs 5 per piece. It is sold for Rs 8 at roadside stalls and Rs 10/12 in mid-level hotels. ”

Soon with a BJP official to launch Modi Idli and already the state government’s Amma canteen vending idli at Rs 1 per piece to see if there will be Daddy Idli in the market.

Giving a new twist to the Modi versus Lady fight of the 2014 election campaign, DMK leader M.K. At an election rally, Stalin said that it is neither Modi (BJP prime ministerial candidate) nor woman (Jayalalithaa) but her father M Karunanidhi will argue and fight for and secure the rights of the people. Tamil Nadu’s growth is not due to a woman, but because of her daddy, Stalin said.

In 2019, Tamil Nadu Milk and Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajendra Bhalaji had said: “Modi is our Daddy, India’s Daddy.”