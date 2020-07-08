“Idol Faculty” Producers Indicted Over Suspicions Of Vote Manipulation

Producers of the Mnet survival present “Idol Faculty” are being despatched to trial over suspicions of vote rigging.

On July 8, it was shared that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Workplace indicted two “Idol Faculty” producers together with chief producer “Kim” yesterday with out detention for fees together with obstruction of enterprise and fraud.

They’re suspected of getting manipulated the paid votes from viewers for “Idol Faculty,” which aired from July to September 2017. Whereas followers had questioned the vote numbers in the present again in 2017, the difficulty was raised once more in 2019 after suspicious vote totals had been seen within the finale of Mnet’s “Produce X 101.” Investigations have due to this fact been carried out concerning each the “Produce 101” sequence and “Idol Faculty.”

In Might, producers Ahn Joon Younger and Kim Yong Bum acquired jail sentences for manipulating the votes of all 4 seasons of the “Produce 101” sequence.

Supply (1)