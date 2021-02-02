“Idol Star Athletics Championships” To Air Special Talk Show For 2021 Lunar New Year

The “Idol Star Athletics Championships” (hereafter “ISAC”) will probably be airing a particular broadcast this upcoming Lunar New Year!

Beforehand, MBC introduced that the semiannual competitors program won’t be held for the 2021 Lunar New Year as a consequence of COVID-19.

On February 2, it was revealed that the “ISAC: Corridor of Fame” will air as an alternative for the Lunar New Year.

This particular speak present will characteristic idols who’ve gone down in “ISAC” historical past for his or her spectacular information in addition to newer idols who grew up watching “ISAC.” With Jun Hyun Moo and Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk because the hosts, SHINee’s Minho, Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon, Apink’s Yoon Bomi, BTOB’s Minhyuk, Oh My Lady’s Seunghee, ASTRO’s Moonbin, NCT DREAM’s Jeno, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin, in addition to ITZY’s Yeji and Lia will probably be current within the studio.

The idols will discuss their information, watch legendary moments collectively, and share behind-the-scenes tales from their reminiscences of “ISAC” over time.

The “ISAC: Corridor of Fame” broadcast for the 2021 Lunar New Year will air on February 11 and 12.

Watch the “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)