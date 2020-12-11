“Idol Star Athletics Championships” To Not Be Held For 2021 Lunar New Year

The “Idol Star Athletics Championships” can be taking a break this upcoming Lunar New Year.

On December 11, MBC introduced that the semiannual program won’t be airing for the 2021 Lunar New Year vacation. With the latest rising of confirmed COVID-19 instances in Korea, the social distancing degree has risen to 2.5 within the Seoul metropolitan space. Because the severity of the state of affairs is anticipated to proceed, the present has determined to not maintain a recording as a preemptive security measure.

MBC has held the “Idol Star Athletics Championships” twice a yr for Lunar New Year and Chuseok over the previous decade, and this would be the first time that the occasion won’t have a Lunar New Year particular because it began. This previous Chuseok, the “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships” and the “2020 Idol Star Canine-agility Championships” have been held as spin-off occasions.

Watch the “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)