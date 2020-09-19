Idols And Their Dogs Team Up In Photos From MBC’s “Idol Star Athletics Championship” Spin-Off Dog Competition

A primary take a look at the upcoming “Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championships” (literal title) has been shared!

As an alternative of MBC’s biannual “Idol Star Athletics Championships,” which can’t be held indoors as a consequence of social distancing tips through the COVID-19 pandemic, the community might be airing two stand-alone idol competitors reveals over the Chuseok holidays. This contains the canine agility competitors “Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championships” and an eSports championship.

Photos have been revealed from the September 17 filming of the canine agility particular, which options 11 groups of idols and their pet canines. It’s reported that they’ve spent two months coaching for the occasion.

The forged of idols contains GOT7’s Youngjae, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua, WJSN’s Soobin, Lovelyz’s Jisoo, Golden Little one’s Bomin and Jaehyun, LOONA’s Heejin and Choerry, and soloist Yubin. The present is hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure.

Get a take a look at the groups beneath!

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul:





Golden Little one’s Bomin and Jaehyun:







Yubin:





Lovelyz’s Jisoo:







GOT7’s Youngjae:







LOONA’s Heejin and Choerry:





(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua:





WJSN’s Soobin:





UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok:





Whereas ready for the present, watch the “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships – New Yr Particular” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now