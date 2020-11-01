General News

Idols Light Up The Stage And Red Carpet At Korea Music Drive-In Festival 2020

November 1, 2020
1 Min Read

The Korea Music Drive-In Festival (KMDF) 2020 kicked off its first evening with a star-studded lineup of idols!

On October 31, the two-day occasion held its first evening of performances in Incheon, the place a stylishly-dressed array of stars arrived to take the stage on the drive-in live performance.

The artists acting on the primary evening included NCT U, ATEEZ, The Boyz, ASTRO, MOMOLAND, (G)I-DLE, DreamCatcher, EVERGLOW, PENTAGON, WJSN, Lovelyz, Golden Youngster, CLC, CIX, AB6IX, Kim Jae Hwan, CRAVITY, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, cignature, AleXa, DKB, B.O.Y, and 3YE.

Take a look at the images of most of the performers hitting the crimson carpet—and later, the stage—beneath!

MOMOLAND

ATEEZ

EVERGLOW

ASTRO

(G)I-DLE

CLC

AB6IX

Lovelyz

DRIPPIN

Cherry Bullet

Kim Jae Hwan

Rocket Punch

cignature

B.O.Y

AleXa

NCT U

The Boyz

WJSN

PENTAGON

DreamCatcher

Golden Youngster

CIX

CRAVITY

Who rocked your favourite look of the evening? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

