Idols Light Up The Stage And Red Carpet At Korea Music Drive-In Festival 2020

The Korea Music Drive-In Festival (KMDF) 2020 kicked off its first evening with a star-studded lineup of idols!

On October 31, the two-day occasion held its first evening of performances in Incheon, the place a stylishly-dressed array of stars arrived to take the stage on the drive-in live performance.

The artists acting on the primary evening included NCT U, ATEEZ, The Boyz, ASTRO, MOMOLAND, (G)I-DLE, DreamCatcher, EVERGLOW, PENTAGON, WJSN, Lovelyz, Golden Youngster, CLC, CIX, AB6IX, Kim Jae Hwan, CRAVITY, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, cignature, AleXa, DKB, B.O.Y, and 3YE.

Take a look at the images of most of the performers hitting the crimson carpet—and later, the stage—beneath!

