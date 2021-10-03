Idols of Cruz Azul and Pumas posed with the America shirt

Former footballers Gerardo Torrado and Kikin Fonseca posed with America’s shirt (Photo: Twitter / TitoVilla1982)

The match between Eagles of America and the University Cougars It is just around the corner. Those of the Nest they will receive the felines in the Aztec stadium for the matchday 12 of the tournament Scream Mexico A2021. Precisely in the Colossus from Saint Ursula, property where the team plays cream blue, there was an exhibition match with former professional players.

In the friendly match, the former footballers posed for the photo with the America’s team attire. In the portrait it was possible to observe Ivan “Bam Bam” Zamorano, Juan Carlos “Topo” Valenzuela and Moses Muñoz. The now sports narrators and analysts had a step with the box of Coapa, so it was a return to the field that sheltered.

Other players who were also in the photo of the memory were the former players of the team academic and of the Cruz Azul Machine. Those who donned the cream team colors were also Francisco “Kikin” Fonseca, Marc Crosas, Gerardo Torrado and Damián “Russo” Zamogilny. The photograph was uploaded to networks and another cement manufacturer scoffed at the situation.

Emanuel Villa mocked the Cruz Azul players in an exhibition match (Photo: Twitter / @ TitoVilla1982)

The Forward that militated with the auriazules and celestial, Emanuel “Tito” Villa, caused controversy with a tweet where he was incredulous “I can understand @RusoZamogilny… but you what the fuck Kikin Fonseca, Gerardo Torrado and Marc Crosas? Tell me it’s photoshopped or at least for a good cause! “

You have to remember that both Torrado and Fonseca were in the ranks of feline and light blue painting, respectively. The “Borrego” debuted with the Pumas on the 1997-1998 season, to later emigrate to Tenerife from Spain and stay in the Iberian country until 2005, when he returned to Mexican territory to join the BlueHe stayed there for ten years and became a benchmark for the club.

Meanwhile he “Kikin ” he had a step in the second division from 1999 to 2002, when he signed for the auriazules. With the Pumas he came to win the bichampionship Come in 2004 and 2005, from the hand of Hugo Sanchez. Fonseca was the mainstay to win the second trophy, as he scored the decisive goal in the victory against Monterrey in the second leg. Then, he went to the Cruz Azul team In the season 2005-2006, where he had a fleeting step and emigrated to Benfica of Portugal.

Kikin Fonseca wore the colors of Cruz Azul (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

While Marc Crosa is a youth squad FC Barcelona of Spain, but came to Mexico in 2011 when he joined Santos Laguna de Torreón. Four years later he wore the blue colors in 2015, where he stayed for a season and had a ligament injury that took him away from football for a season.

For its part, Zamogilny had a career with Puebla, Tecos, Atlas and other second division teams.

Currently the former footballers are analysts and sports commentators on the television network TUDN, who has the transmission rights of the Eagles of America, from there could come the origin of the exhibition match and the bearing of the blue-cream colors.

Tito Villa played with Cruz Azul (Photo: Rodolfo Angulo / Cuartoscuro)

The rivalry that exists between the America with Cruz Azul and the Pumas It is considerable, hence the surprise of Titus. Meanwhile, those from Pedregal will have to impose themselves as a visitor when they visit the Nest of Coapa del America.

The Pumas are in the seventeenth overall position with eight units, Meanwhile he America wears 22 points and it is lleader of the general table.

