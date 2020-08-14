Idols Shine On Blue Carpet For 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards

Lots of Ok-pop’s greatest stars attended the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards ceremony on August 13!

Hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jin Se Yeon, the night featured performances by all of the attendees. Take a look at a listing of the night time’s winners right here!

Earlier than the present, most of the artists walked the blue carpet. Among the idols who’re presently selling didn’t make it to the blue carpet as they had been acting at “M Countdown” that day too, however they made it to the ceremony afterward to carry out.

See their fashionable award present seems beneath!

The Boyz

DKB

NATURE

Kim Jae Hwan

Kim Woo Seok

Kim Soo Chan

Second Aunt Kim Da Bi (Kim Shin Younger)

GWSN

Gaho

TOO

NCT Dream

MCND

AB6IX

Stray Children

VICTON

MAMAMOO

Ha Sung Woon

TWICE

TXT

CRAVITY

Jin Se Yeon, Jun Hyun Moo

ITZY

LOONA

ONEUS

WJSN

Oh My Lady

GFRIEND

AleXa

IZ*ONE

ASTRO

Crimson Velvet — Irene & Seulgi

