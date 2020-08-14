Idols Shine On Blue Carpet For 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards

Lots of Ok-pop’s greatest stars attended the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards ceremony on August 13!
Hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jin Se Yeon, the night featured performances by all of the attendees. Take a look at a listing of the night time’s winners right here!
Earlier than the present, most of the artists walked the blue carpet. Among the idols who’re presently selling didn’t make it to the blue carpet as they had been acting at “M Countdown” that day too, however they made it to the ceremony afterward to carry out.
See their fashionable award present seems beneath!
The Boyz
DKB
NATURE
Kim Jae Hwan
Kim Woo Seok
Kim Soo Chan
Second Aunt Kim Da Bi (Kim Shin Younger)
GWSN
Gaho
TOO
NCT Dream
MCND
AB6IX
Stray Children
VICTON
MAMAMOO
Ha Sung Woon
TWICE
TXT
CRAVITY
Jin Se Yeon, Jun Hyun Moo
ITZY
LOONA
ONEUS
WJSN
Oh My Lady
GFRIEND
AleXa
IZ*ONE
ASTRO
Crimson Velvet — Irene & Seulgi
Supply (1)
Add Comment