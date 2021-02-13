Idols Vote For The Idols They Think Are Most Stunning, Whom They Want To Befriend, And More

In celebration of the Lunar New Yr, Korean information outlet Ilgan Sports activities has returned with its annual survey of idols!
This 12 months, idols from 20 completely different teams—plus two soloists—took half in a survey that requested them numerous questions on their idol colleagues. The idols who voted on this 12 months’s survey had been BTOB, THE BOYZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, ITZY, IZ*ONE, LOONA, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, NCT 127, NU’EST, Oh My Lady, PENTAGON, SECRET NUMBER, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Children, TREASURE, TXT, Changmo, and Kang Daniel.
Listed here are the highest solutions to every of the survey’s questions:
Finest-Wanting Male Idol
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
- BTS’s V
- NCT’s Jaehyun and Lucas (tied)
- NCT’s Taeyong
Finest-Wanting Feminine Idol
- APRIL’s Naeun
- Crimson Velvet’s Irene
- Suzy, IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju, and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon (tied)
- Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA, TWICE’s Sana and Tzuyu, and IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger (tied)
Finest Physique (Male)
- MONSTA X’s Shownu
- MONSTA X’s I.M
- Rain
- EXO’s Kai
- Wonho and NCT’s Johnny (tied)
Finest Physique (Feminine)
- HyunA
- Crimson Velvet’s Seulgi
- (G)I-DLE’s Soojin
- Sunmi, Jessi, and Soyou (tied)
Idol you most need to befriend
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Children
- BTS
- ITZY
- IU
Idol you’re most trying ahead to in 2021 (write down 3 artists)
- BTS
- aespa
- Stray Children
- ENHYPEN
- SEVENTEEN
- TXT and TREASURE (tied)
- ITZY, NCT, and THE BOYZ (tied)
- LOONA and CRAVITY (tied)
