Idris Elba and John Cena teaming up for action movie ‘Heads of State’ from Amazon Studios

Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena will collaborate as soon as once more for a brand new action movie Heads of State produced by Amazon Studios.

The duo not too long ago labored collectively on the upcoming sequel to DC antihero movie The Suicide Squad, written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind James Gunn.

Scheduled for launch subsequent June, the hotly anticipated blockbuster will star Cena as Captain America parody Peacemaker, and Elba as weapons skilled Bloodsport.

And followers gained’t have to attend lengthy to see them share the display screen once more, because the wheels are already turning on follow-up challenge Heads of State, which is presently being written for distribution by Amazon.

Deadline experiences that the brand new movie shall be like “Air Pressure One meets Hobbs and Shaw”, with the 2 stars taking part in an odd couple pressured to work collectively via a excessive stakes state of affairs.

The challenge shall be produced by Peter Safran, who additionally labored on The Suicide Squad, and was reportedly impressed by the chemistry between Elba and Cena.

Heads of State has no official filming or launch date simply but, with the continued coronavirus pandemic persevering with to trigger logistical complications on the planet of movie and tv.

This week introduced information of but extra delays and reshuffling, because the upcoming Quick & Livid sequel F9, which stars Cena because the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, transferring to twenty eighth Could 2021.

The WWE icon has a busy 12 months forward of him, as filming can be slated to start on a spin-off Peacemaker tv collection, headed to US streaming service HBO Max.

Over the summer season, Elba revealed {that a} movie adaptation of his BBC One hit collection Luther could be very near getting into manufacturing, which may convey the story of the troubled detective to a detailed.

