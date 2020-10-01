Idris Elba Boarding Survival Thriller ‘Beast’ for Universal

Idris Elba will star within the survival thriller “Beast” for Universal Footage with Baltasar Kormakur directing and producing.

Universal is conserving the story line beneath wraps. “Rampage” author Ryan Engle wrote the script, based mostly on an concept from Jaime Primak-Sullivan.

Will Packer and James Lopez may even produce via their Will Packer Productions. Kormakur will produce via his RVK Studios. Primak-Sullivan will government produce. Packer, Lopez, Primak-Sullivan and Engle labored collectively on the 2018 thriller “Breaking In.”

Universal’s government vp of manufacturing Matt Reilly and inventive government Tony Ducret will oversee the mission on behalf of the studio.

Elba starred in “Quick & Livid Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” for Universal. His “Concrete Cowboy,” wherein he portrays a modern-day cowboy in Philadelphia, premiered a number of weeks in the past on the Toronto Intl. Movie Pageant. He’ll star as Bloodsport in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” for DC Leisure and is hooked up to the Netflix western “The Tougher They Fall” together with Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and RJ Cyler.

Kormakur, a local of Iceland, is finest identified for making a pair of survival thrillers — 2015’s “Everest,” which recounted the lethal 1996 climbing expeditions that left 11 lifeless, and the Shailene Woodley-Sam Claflin drama “Adrift.”

Packer has produced 10 movies that opened in first place on the North American field workplace, together with “Ladies Journey” and “Night time Faculty,” which had been the top-grossing comedies of 2017 and 2018, respectively. His most up-to-date movie, “The {Photograph},” debuted this February and took in $20 million earlier than theaters had been shuttered in mid-March because of the pandemic. Different Packer movies embrace “What Males Need,” “Journey Alongside 2,” “No Good Deed,” “Assume Like a Man Too,” “Journey Alongside,” “Assume Like a Man,” “Takers,” “Obsessed,” “Breaking In” and “Stomp the Yard.”

