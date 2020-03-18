Idris Elba Decries ‘Conspiracy Theories’ That Black People Can’t Get COVID-19: ‘It’s Going to Get More People Sick’

A day after Idris Elba introduced that he had examined optimistic for coronavirus, the actor returned to Twitter on Tuesday to replace his followers and followers on his situation, clarify how he was in a position to get examined, and shed some extra mild on how he doubtless contracted COVID-19.

Most notably, Elba and supply a pointy critique of 1 particular response to his disclosure that, he stated, is “scaring” him.

“There are such a lot of silly, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black individuals not having the ability to get it,” Elba stated, referring to coronavirus. “That is the quickest approach to get extra black individuals killed.”

“Please perceive which you can get it, all proper?” Elba continued. “Cease sending out these silly WhatsApp messages about black individuals not getting it. That’s ridiculous. You’re making us all look silly. Simply know you could have to be as vigilant as each different race. This illness doesn’t discriminate.”.

Elba stated that he felt he wanted to communicate out towards the “bizarre fable” as a result of he’s “a black one that has contracted the virus.”

“Cease sending that s–t out — it’s dumb, foolish, and it’s going to get extra individuals sick,” he stated. “People want to know details, want to perceive the reality, to allow them to shield themselves.”

Elsewhere in his video messages, Elba stated that whereas he stays asymptomatic, he’s involved about his prognosis give that he’s had lifelong bronchial asthma, “so catching corona was positively not on my bucket record in any respect.”

He additionally gave a robust indication as to how he doubtless grew to become contaminated with the virus.

“On Friday final week, I used to be informed that somebody that I had been in touch with had examined optimistic,” he stated. “I’m on location, about to begin a movie, and the information breaks that this one that’s additionally within the public eye had examined optimistic.” Elba by no means named the individual in query, however he did say that whereas he can not know for sure how he contracted the virus, he did work together with that individual “who’s additionally within the public eye” on March 4.

On March 13, information broke that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the spouse of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, examined optimistic for COVID-19. There’s has been hypothesis that Trudeau contracted the virus on the WE Day 2020 occasion in London on March 4, which Elba additionally attended.

Representatives for Elba didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

As soon as Elba discovered he had probably been uncovered, Elba stated that the physician and medical workforce for the movie he was about to start capturing have been contacted, and that’s how he secured a take a look at for himself and his spouse Sabrina Dhowre, who’s now awaiting her outcomes. Elba was reportedly in Santa Fe, N.M., final week to shoot the Netflix movie “The More durable They Fall.”