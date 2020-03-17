Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba is the newest movie star to check optimistic for the coronavirus. He made the announcement Monday.

“This morning I examined optimistic for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I really feel okay, I’ve no signs thus far however have been remoted since I came upon about my doable publicity to the virus.”

The Golden-Globe successful star of BBC’s “Luther” and Marvel’s “Avengers” joins an inventory of actors who’ve examined optimistic for the virus just lately, together with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju of “Recreation of Thrones” and former Bond woman Olga Kurylenko.

Elba stated he was examined final Friday after somebody he had been uncovered to examined optimistic.

“Look, that is critical,” the U.Ok. actor warned, showing in a social media video subsequent to his spouse, Sabrina. “Now could be the time to essentially take into consideration social distancing, washing your palms.”

On Monday, U.Ok. theaters closed after the federal government stated to keep away from public venues. Over 1,500 coronavirus instances have been confirmed within the U.Ok. leading to 55 deaths.

“We dwell in a divided world proper now – we will all really feel it,” Elba added. “It’s been bulls–t. However now could be the time for solidarity, now could be the time for eager about one another.”

This morning I examined optimistic for Covid 19. I really feel okay, I’ve no signs thus far however have been remoted since I came upon about my doable publicity to the virus. Keep residence individuals and be pragmatic. I’ll hold you up to date on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Well-liked on Selection: