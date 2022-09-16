It has been 90 minutes where they have spoken with developers and played live various titles presented.

The [email protected] Fall Showcase has already finished where they have been shown multiple games of independent studies. In addition to this, the next games that are coming to Game Pass, some have a date while other titles do not, but it is already known that they will reach Microsoft’s fetish subscription service.

It has been a total of more than 15 announcements that have left us with interesting trailers of indie games. An advance that we can give you is that Valheim will arrive on September 29 to PC Game Pass. In case you have not been able to see it and you want to see the event and be surprised, you must access the official Twitch Xbox channel and take a look. If you are one of those who prefers a summary, here are the best [email protected] Fall Showcase announcements.

Eville





Eville is coming to Game Pass on October 11th on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It is a multiplayer game in which you can play with up to 12 friends while you work together with them. The objective will be to unmask the mysterious conspirators who infiltrate the town.

Born of Bread





It is a game of exploration-focused adventures. Includes a turn-based combat system. We will have to play with a cheerful golem that has a set of most mysterious abilities. With this and a great team behind it, we will have to meet new characters and explore the regions of this world.

Homestead Arcana





will come to Game Pass en 2023. In this game you play a farming witch who is dedicated to what all farming witches do, create spells and cultivate. The intention is to return the kingdom to the greatness it once had. Corruption has devastated this world that you must also explore.

Song of Iron 2





odin needs you and you must show your fury in war. You must seek out the Viking clans and free them from slavery. You have to finish off other groups that have done all kinds of misdeeds. In this game you will also face goblins, trolls, draugr, guards of the Empire and even gods.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed





This title has already been shown on other occasions, the October 18 of this year. It is a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer hunt and chase based on the Ghostbusters cinematic universe. The premise calls for four users to equip their proton pack, ghost trap, and PKE meter and team up to chase down the ghosts.

Games coming to Game Pass and other announcements Amazing Cultivation Simulator – Now available on Game Pass



– Now available on Game Pass Big Con – Coming soon to Game Pass



– Coming soon to Game Pass Born of Bread – Coming soon



– Coming soon Call of the Wild: The Angler – Now available



– Now available Cities Skylines: Plazas & Prominades – Now available



– Now available Eville – Coming soon to Game Pass



– Coming soon to Game Pass Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Available for reservation



– Available for reservation Homestead Arcana – Coming soon to Game Pass



– Coming soon to Game Pass Let’s Cook Together 2 – Available Autumn 2023



– Available Autumn 2023 Metal: Hellsinger – Available tomorrow on Game Pass



– Available tomorrow on Game Pass Moonscars – Available September 27 on Game Pass



– Available September 27 on Game Pass Rainbow Billy – Coming soon to Game Pass



– Coming soon to Game Pass Shoulders of Giants – Available Fall 2022



– Available Fall 2022 Song of Iron 2 – Coming soon



– Coming soon Spiderheck – Available September 22, 2022



– Available September 22, 2022 Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – Coming soon to Game Pass



– Coming soon to Game Pass Valheim – Available September 29 on Game Pass



– Available September 29 on Game Pass Walking Dead – Coming soon to Game Pass



– Coming soon to Game Pass Brooded – Now available



– Now available You Suck at Parking – Now available on Game Pass



