Iervolino To Invest $120 Million In Animation, Johnny Depp’s ‘Puffins’

Italy’s Iervolino Leisure, the movie and tv manufacturing firm based by producer Andrea Iervolino and co-owned with Monika Bacardi, is planning to speculate €100 million ($118.6 million) within the manufacturing of animated content material together with a further €8.5 million ($10.1 million) in its new manufacturing subsidiary in Serbia.

The brand new Iervolino Studios, which contains two services situated in Belgrade and Novi Unhappy, will produce animated initiatives for the worldwide market, amongst them the brief animated collection “Puffins,” that includes the voice expertise of Johnny Depp. Produced by Iervolino and Bacardi, the toon is a mobile-first, short-content format animated collection consisting of 250 five-minute episodes presently obtainable on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Andrea Iervolino

Iervolino Leisure

Like the corporate’s animated collection “Arctic Associates,” “Puffins” is a spin-off of its 2019 animated movie “Arctic Canines,” which featured the voice abilities of Jeremy Renner, John Cleese, Anjelica Huston, Heidi Klum, Alec Baldwin and James Franco. “Puffins” additionally reteams Depp and Iervolino Entertainmental after the actor toplined Ciro Guerra’s epic 2020 drama “Ready for the Barbarians,” which additionally starred Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson.

Iervolino Studios goals to create high-quality brief animated content material for streaming platforms. The Serbian division presently employs greater than 70 professionals — from administrators and producers to screenwriters, editors, storyboard artists, animators, modelers and composers — however plans to ultimately enhance that quantity to round 600. Iervolino Studios has additionally entered right into a co-production partnership for animated content material with Belgrade-based Archangel Digital Studios, based by Miloš Biković.

“With demand for animated content material reaching new heights globally, the necessity for knowledgeable, high-level animators and animation services can be proliferating, and we now provide an incredible answer in Iervolino Studios, Iervolino mentioned. “Animation work has been a ardour of mine for a few years and I’m proud to have realized a brand new imaginative and prescient with our companions in Serbia, who’re best-in-class collaborators in each method.”

Iervolino Studios can be supporting the event of animation and movie in Serbia via cooperation with the schooling sector, supporting business initiatives and investing in schooling and coaching of workers. “With the ability to educate and prepare the subsequent era of animators at our studios is especially gratifying to me,” Iervolino added.