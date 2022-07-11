If AMD and Nvidia GPU prices crash like in China, prepare your portfolio

Chinese sellers have started to cut prices up to 38% from the recommended price.

Although the general feeling of the market is to be expected from the new generations of GPUs, both the gigantic Nvidia RTX 40 like the RX 7000, for the enormous jump in power that they will bring to the table; that in China the graphics are being sold to much lower prices to what is recommended by the companies has made us open our eyelids a lot and glance at the wallet (who is now trembling with fear).

It is clear that, between the cryptocurrency crash and the growing interest in new generations of cards, sellers are starting to get impatientand when a trend as clear as the one we observe begins in China, we must prepare to receive that wave shortly in the rest of the countries, because it is clear that the spirit to encourage sales is unanimous. Eye, what the cuts are considerable. Here below we put the Baidu graph, but a little further down you will see an easy reference of the variations that can be found.

GeForce RTX 3090 TI: -38%



GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB: -16%



GeForce RTX 3070: -13%



Radeon RX 6900 XT: -37,5%



Radeon RX 6800:-13,2%



Radeon RX 6400: 31%

Studying the Techradar article on the matter, we see an interesting comparison that speaks of a clear Similarity between the North American and Chinese markets, but also a difference. On the one hand, in both markets, Nvidia’s high-end has fallen in price, just like AMD’s mid-range and low-end; on the other, in China it is about the entire range of RTX 3000 which has replicated the crash. With this we could foresee a similar behavior in Europe in the coming month.

