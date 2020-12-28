If Arvind Kejriwal challenged the debate on agricultural laws, BJP got the chair, also waited, then …

new Delhi: In Delhi, there is an ongoing debate between the Farmer Movement (Kisan Andolan) about the New Farm Laws. The central government and the BJP governments in the states are showing its benefits. At the same time, farmers and the opposition are attacking the government regarding these laws. There was an interesting political incident in Delhi about this. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP leaders to open debate on agricultural laws. So the BJP responded differently about this. The BJP organized a meeting and got a chair for Arvind Kejriwal and affixed the name of Kejriwal on it. BJP leaders said that we are waiting for Kejriwal for a debate. Also Read – BJP’s ally JDU said in Bihar – hate is being spread in the name of ‘Love Jihad’, we are not in favor of law

During this, many other leaders were present, including former state president and MP Manoj Tiwari, state president Adesh Kumar Gupta. Adesh Gupta and Manoj Tiwari said that even though Chief Minister Kejriwal may not have arrived due to his busyness, but if they tell the time and place as per their convenience, then the BJP leaders will tell them the advantages of the three agricultural laws. Manoj Tiwari said that he had also arranged for special tea to feed Kejriwal during the discussion today, but even after the call, the Chief Minister is not coming.

In fact, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Singhu Border on Sunday and met the protesting farmers and demanded the withdrawal of all the three laws from the central government. During this, he challenged the debate on the laws, saying, "I challenge any Union Minister to have an open debate with the farmers, which will show whether these agricultural laws are beneficial or harmful."

No central government minister accepted his challenge, but the Delhi BJP unit definitely invited him for a debate. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took this initiative. Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta also reached Manoj Tiwari’s 24, Mother Teresa Crescent Road residence.

Adesh Gupta said that going to other states, Chief Minister Kejriwal says that no one came to explain what the benefits of the agricultural law are. Today, when he was called to explain it, he did not come. Manoj Tiwari said that a few days ago the three mayors of the corporation stayed outside the Chief Minister’s door for several days, but Kejriwal did not come out and meet. Now he did not come even after calling for a debate on agricultural laws.