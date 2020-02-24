If Better Call Saul Season 5 Is ‘The Most Tragic’ Yet, Who Will Die? Kim? Nacho?

It does not really feel like anybody is secure with Lalo Salamanca within the image. The character is already at odds with Nacho, and we all know from Breaking Unhealthy he’ll finally have a run-in with Saul Goodman. This might set Lalo on a collision course with the noble Kim, which most likely would not finish properly for her if she tried to cross him. If this season ends with Kim dying, it is not arduous to see how Saul finally ends up the man he’s in Breaking Unhealthy.