If Better Call Saul Season 5 Is ‘The Most Tragic’ Yet, Who Will Die? Kim? Nacho?

After an extended wait, AMC is lastly bringing Better Call Season 5 to the lots. The Breaking Unhealthy spinoff/prequel is quickly closing the hole that separates the 2 exhibits, which suggests followers ought to anticipate sure characters to start behaving extra like they’d in the course of the time of Breaking Unhealthy. It additionally means we might lose some new characters we have grown keen on. One star has described this season because the “most tragic but,” however does that imply somebody like Kim or Nacho dies?
The discuss of tragedy in Better Call Saul Season 5 comes from Kim Wexler star Rhea Seehorn. Seehorn truly mentioned a number of issues to EW in regards to the new season, and the assorted tones audiences can anticipate:
It’s the funniest. It’s probably the most tragic. It’s probably the most advanced. Deep, deep, deep character explorations.
There is not any specific discuss of demise in Rhea Seehorn’s quote, however it’s not like demise is a uncommon incidence within the franchise. There are untouchable characters, in fact, as each character who appeared in Breaking Unhealthy clearly has to outlive as much as the top of Better Call Saul. Others like Kim Wexler and Nacho are expendable, although, and should meet their finish earlier than the collection finale within the already introduced Season 6.
It does not really feel like anybody is secure with Lalo Salamanca within the image. The character is already at odds with Nacho, and we all know from Breaking Unhealthy he’ll finally have a run-in with Saul Goodman. This might set Lalo on a collision course with the noble Kim, which most likely would not finish properly for her if she tried to cross him. If this season ends with Kim dying, it is not arduous to see how Saul finally ends up the man he’s in Breaking Unhealthy.
With all that being mentioned, Better Call Saul has executed a terrific job at being tragic with out at all times killing off main characters. The tragedy Rhea Seehorn speaks of might simply be Jimmy regularly disappointing Kim along with his transition into Saul, and the gradual however inevitable collapse of their relationship. Followers knew it was coming this entire time, although that does not make it any much less unhappy after seeing the 2 collectively all these years.
Season 5 of Better Call Saul ought to be filled with some sudden moments, and possibly even a reference to different new materials. Now that Jesse Pinkman’s destiny has been confirmed by way of El Camino, there’s an opportunity for him to be referenced in some sequence the place Saul resides as Gene, although I would not be stunned if these two tales eternally remained separate.
Better Call Saul premieres on AMC Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET, however will recurrently air Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Stick to CinemaBlend for extra on the collection all through the season, and for the newest information taking place in tv and flicks.
