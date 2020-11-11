‘If BJP makes Nitish CM again, the credit will go to Shiv Sena’

Bihar Chunav Result Reaction: The results of Bihar assembly elections are being discussed in the country. In contrast to the exit poll results, the NDA has secured a clear majority in the state. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has targeted the BJP, praising RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘fighting spirit’. The party said on Wednesday that despite Nitish Kumar retaining the chief minister’s post despite JDU’s low seats, the credit should be given to the Shiv Sena. The party said that the BJP had promised Nitish Kumar that even if his party brings less seats in the election, he will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Also Read – Nitish Kumar Political History: Nitish Kumar understands the beauty of time in politics, once again will take power of Bihar

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said that the BJP had made a similar promise to the Shiv Sena in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, but it could not keep its promise, which led to a political spectacle in the state. Also Read – Bihar Election Result 2020 Chirag Paswan: Chirag Paswan himself won a seat, but Nitish made BJP’s younger brother

Shiv Sena wrote in an editorial published in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ that JDU will not win even 50 seats in Bihar elections, while BJP has won 70 seats. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Chirag becomes villain for Nitish, fire rises again after crushing defeat, know

Saamana wrote, “BJP leader Amit Shah announced that Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar, even though his party gets fewer seats, but similar trust was given to Shiv Sena in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections which is not respected. Was done and the state had to witness the political ‘Mahabharata’.

“If Nitish becomes the Chief Minister despite the lesser number of seats, the credit should go to Shiv Sena,” the editorial wrote.

It is noteworthy that the BJP and Shiv Sena contested the elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in the year 2019, but after the results, the two separated after differences over the Chief Minister’s post.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena praised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav for the ‘combative spirit’ shown in Bihar elections.

Saamana wrote, “Bihar saw the rise of the glorious era. He alone fought the people in power. It would be an injustice to Tejashwi to say that Modi’s magic has gone on in Bihar. The Bihar election, which was initially seen as one-sided, the contest was close because of the stunning. “

The party said that due to the poor performance of the Congress, the possibility of the formation of Tejashwi’s government was clouded.

According to the editorial, “Tejaswi is not a loser. Losing in elections does not mean defeat. Their fight is a big struggle – not only in the family but against the powerful people sitting in Patna and Delhi. “

Shiv Sena said, “Narendra Modi (Prime Minister) called him ‘Jungle Raj Ka Yuvraj’ while Nitish Kumar made an emotional appeal to voters that this is his last election, but Tejashwi kept his focus in election campaign development, employment, health, education. Focused on the issues of.

Saamana wrote, “Bihar election has given a new shining face in national politics as a stunning one. Wish him all the best. “

