If Congress cannot answer on PM Relief Fund, it is not right to ask questions on ‘PM Cares’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday targeted the Congress and said that if it cannot reply to the 'Prime Minister's Relief Fund' without registration, then it has no right to question the 'PM Cares' fund. He also hit back at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in Lok Sabha for calling Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur 'Himachal's ………' and urging him to posture (to remove from the record) his word. needed. Sitharaman said that due to the Kovid crisis, we had to bring an ordinance. "Tax filing" was difficult at the time of Kovid. Was a legal requirement. The public had to give immediate relief. In such a situation, this ordinance was brought.

He said that the ordinance was brought so that the penalty for delay in depositing the tax would not be imposed as the earlier act had a penalty. Sitharaman said that the Revenue Service officials are working in a life threatening manner and an opinion cannot be formed on all of them on any one matter. He said that the government is doing its best to ensure transparency in the tax system. The Finance Minister said that it is a misconception that the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank is Chinese. We also have a stake in it. Remove this misconception.

Sitharaman hit back at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary for targeting Anurag Thakur, saying that Anurag Thakur may look young, but he is an experienced MP. They have worked hard to come here. He is an MP and a minister, do not show him a low opinion by saying this 'word'. He said that you (impatient) should urge the Asan to remove (remove from the record) your word.

Significantly, on Friday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary expressed displeasure over a remark by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur regarding the Gandhi Nehru family, saying that it (Himachal Pradesh ……) spoiled the atmosphere of the House. Intervening during the discussion on taxation and other statutes (amendment and exemption of certain provisions) Ordinance 2020 on Saturday, Anurag Thakur said that he is proud that he comes from Veer Himachal from where many Veers have got Parveer Chakra . Addressing Chaudhary, he said that you always keep saying such things and now I will not ask you to apologize.

At this, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that he did not mean this and we have never wanted to insult him. He said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised Jawaharlal Nehru in the House in 1964. In such a situation, Anurag Thakur talking about Nehru ji is an insult to both Nehru and Vajpayee. However, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the Congress leader should have answered the questions of the Minister of State for Finance. He said that I want to tell the opposition members that transparency should start from your home and bring transparency in your charitable organizations.

Sitharaman said that PM Cares is registered, but the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund is not registered. He said that if you cannot answer the questions of Anurag Thakur, then you do not have the right to ask questions about PM Cares. The Finance Minister said that RTI is not applicable to both the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the PM Cares Fund, but you only talk about PM Cares.

