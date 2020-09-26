If Congress wins bypoll in MP, Digvijay Singh will again become “Chief Minister behind the scenes”: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Indore: BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday claimed that senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh will once again become the “Chief Minister behind the scenes” if the Congress wins the upcoming by-elections in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who left the Congress 6 months ago and joined BJP, took a dig at the leadership potential of former Chief Minister and current state Congress President Kamal Nath and said that his remote control is still in the hands of Digvijay. Also Read – BJP President JP Nadda announces new team of party officials, Ram Madhav removed from the post of General Secretary

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Scindia was addressing the inauguration and Bhoomipujan ceremony of development works costing a total of Rs 2,664 crore in the Sanveer constituency, 40 km from Indore. Sanwer is among the 28 assembly seats where by-elections are to be held. Also Read – Chief Minister’s food packets are cold, then the officer is suspended, as soon as the matter gets warmed

Scindia said in the presence of the present Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, “AAP (voters) remember that every vote on hand claws (Congress’s election symbol) in the upcoming by-elections will serve to make Digvijay Singh the chief minister behind the scenes. ” Also Read – Board Syllabus: Congress leader’s letter to CM, said- keep the chapters with Nehru’s policies in class 12th syllabus

Describing Digvijay and Kamal Nath as “big brother and younger brother’s Congress pair”, BJP MP Scindia said, “Like the 2018 assembly elections in the state, Digvijay is still behind the scenes. Kamal Nath’s remote control is still with Digvijay” Is on hand. “

Explain that the then Kamal Nath government fell on March 20 due to the resignation of 22 rebel MLAs of Congress under the leadership of Scindia to join the BJP. After this, the BJP returned to power on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Scindia and the rebel MLAs who had brought up with him six months ago, are being described as “traitors” by the Congress during the fast campaigning for the upcoming assembly by-elections.

The 49-year-old Scindia, a Rajya Sabha member, retorted, “Today they (Digvijay and Kamal Nath) are calling me traitor and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan unacceptable, but the truth is that the party which declared its manifesto during the last assembly elections was a scripture (Congress), after coming to power, betrayed seven and a half crore people of the state. “

Scindia said, “During the last assembly elections, he (Rahul Gandhi) had said that every farmer of the state will be forgiven within 10 days of the formation of the Congress government, but this promise was also not fulfilled.”

The BJP MP said, “I want to tell Digvijay and Kamal Nath that the Congress has betrayed the farmers, not with promise.” Scindia also alleged that the previous Kamal Nath government, instead of development, auctioned the state, drawing a big line of betrayal and corruption.