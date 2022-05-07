If dolls give you a bad vibe, play Poppy Playtime for free on Steam and face that terror

The creators celebrate the release of Chapter 2 by making its prequel free-to-play.

The gender of terror has drawn from many inspirations for the production of books, movies and video games, which has left us with a constant suspicion towards elements as common as toys. And it is that, with a dark setting and a disturbing enough doll, we can generate a story that would make even the bravest player’s hair stand on end.

From MOB Games they have wanted to delve into these sensations with Poppy Playtime, a scary game that places us in an abandoned toy factory. To overcome this challenge, we will have to unveil the mystery of the installation and, at the same time, prevent their dolls from brutally murdering us. Do you need more reasons to download the game? Well there goes another: now es free-to-play and Steam.

Just a few days ago, MOB Games released Playtime Poppy: Chapter 2, the continuation of this terrifying adventure. To celebrate this event (and to capture the interest of potential buyers) they have decided turn the first part into a free-to-play on Valve’s platform. In this way, we have the opportunity to start the adventure and consider acquiring the sequelas long as we survive all the dangers of this toy factory.

Of course, we already have an excuse to test our courage among the most chilling dolls. In fact, it seems that users of Twitch y YouTube enjoy this kind of experience, as Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 has debuted among the most viewed on both platforms. An achievement that will undoubtedly capture the attention of many horror fans.

