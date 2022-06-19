If Elden Ring seems easy to you, you can try this mod that replaces all enemies with Malenia

YouTuber Bushy has accepted the challenge, and just watching him play makes us clench our teeth.

Elden Ring has been an unprecedented success in FromSoftware games thanks to its fantastic world and the care with which each of its enemies is developed, but if there is a final boss that has managed to conquer fans, that is Malenia, such a challenging foe who has attracted the attention of travelers in the Midlands, despite not being a main boss.

If Hidetaka Miyazaki’s game is already famous for its difficulty, what we find when we replace each of the enemies and animals in the adventure with Malenia is a real nightmare. The YouTuber Bushy has wanted to face the challenge, and has done so using the Elden Ring Item and Enemy Randomizer mod, which allows us to replace characters and objects within the game.

Although the Malenias that we meet in the adventure have different health, depending on the enemy they replace, they continue to pounce on us with their relentless attacks. In a video shared by PCGamesN we have been able to witness the very high level of challenge that Bushy has faced. Do you think it is impossible to finish the game like this? the YouTuber has reached the credits in just over 8 hours.

The latest Elden Ring patch, update 1.05, introduced some changes to combat against Malenia to ensure its difficulty: Some users took advantage of a bug that caused Miquella’s sword to have less health than normal in some situations, something that would have been corrected by now. If you haven’t played the latest FromSoftware adventure yet, remember that our Elden Ring review is available at 3DJuegos.

