If Final Fantasy XVI is one of your most anticipated games, pay attention to the news from Square Enix

Naoki Yoshida, producer of the delivery, is aware of the expectations of the public and leaves us some promises.

fans of the genre RPG They are attentive to all the movements of Square Enix, as it seems that it will share news of Final Fantasy XVI in a very short time. its producer, Naoki Yoshidahas been reiterating the incredible effort from the development team and the stage the project is at, so it’s time to raise player expectations (even higher).

Yoshida assures that ‘soon’ they will share a new trailerYoshida has reappeared live to comment on a few details of Final Fantasy XVI. As he explains in a broadcast dedicated to NieR: Reincarnation (noted by the Japanese blog Live Door), the authors would already be polishing and optimizing the game. In addition, they have had to overcome various obstacles that have forced them to delay the publication of more information about the game, but that will change in no time.

After all, Square Enix already has a new trailer of Final Fantasy XVI that will be shared with the rest of the world along with the novelties that are included in the delivery, according to the producer. Although he cannot specify a date for the publication of such news, he assures that it will be “pronto“.

We already knew that Final Fantasy XVI had suffered delays due to the pandemic, but Yoshida believes that the development team is “working hard and with a lot of passion” in the RPG. Of course, Square Enix has many reasons to promote the development of this new installment, since for a time it was considered the most anticipated title by the Japanese public. An achievement that, some time later, was snatched away by the expectations towards Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

