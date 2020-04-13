If Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Michael Rooker Returns To The MCU, Don’t Expect Him To Play Yondu

James Gunn most undoubtedly agrees with that sentiment. He has all the time been clear that he wouldn’t carry a personality again to life in certainly one of his movies — particularly Yondu, as a result of it will make his sacrifice much less impactful. He has admitted that it wouldn’t be out of the realm of chance to have Michael Rooker return as Yondu in a flashback or prequel scenario, however there’s no indication we’ll get that in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Throughout his interview on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Michael Rooker mentioned he agrees with James Gunn concerning the significance of sticking to a personality’s demise: