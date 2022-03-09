If guessing the Wordle word of the day seems too difficult for you, in this DOS version of the game there are only 57 options

His name is Bootle: a clone of Wordle in a boot sector. It is the idea of Oscar Toledoa Mexican developer who got excited about the idea of ​​DOS versions of the popular word game, and ended up creating one that is even simpler.

Bootle is a COM file, the program replicates the game in a boot sector, and given space limitations (the whole game is just 512 bytes) only contains 57 words in total. However, if you want a complete word list, they also released a version 2 that contains a loader to retrieve the dictionary from disk and generates a 360KB image so it can work without an OS.





Bootle is compatible with the IBM 8088

I’m crazy! 🤪 After @dosnostalgic talked about DOS versions of Wordle, I had to write Bootle: A wordle clone in a boot sector. I could fit only 57 words but c’mon it’s the game in 512 bytes!!! https://t.co/CqtT7pbokh #gamedev #retro #retrogaming #wordle cc @XlogicX pic.twitter.com/GqgYJMjHbQ – Óscar Toledo G. (@nanochess) February 27, 2022

The code has been posted on GitHub with various instructions. If you want to use Bootle you can run it as a COM file or load it into a floppy boot sector. It is compatible with the first PC, the original IBM with the Intel 8088 chip.

If you want to assemble the program, you will have to download Netwide Assembler. Oscar has tested this in VirtualBox for macOS in a Windows XP virtual machine. He explains that also works with DosBox and qemu emulators.

The Wordle phenomenon is one that does not stop bearing fruit, and although there are those who believe that nobody plays it anymore, the reality is very different. Hundreds of thousands of results are shared on Twitter every month, so many that you can get statistics on which countries are better or worse by guessing the word of the day in Wordle.

Multiple clones have also come out of the game in different languages, alternatives to play even in an Excel spreadsheet, and other games inspired by its format that make you guess from geography to math.