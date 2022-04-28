If I don’t telecommute, I’m leaving the company: the lack of flexibility is leading many Spaniards to resign

When it comes to the workplace, the pandemic has changed the mentality of a large number of workers. Since the chaos of Covid-19 was unleashed in March 2020, there are many more professionals who claim to telework (at least a few days a week), more options to customize their schedules and days that allow them to better reconcile with their life staff. To such an extent that many Spaniards point out that the lack of flexibility in their jobs is the main reason why they would change companies, according to a LinkedIn survey.





The numbers. The data from this study indicate that 21% of Spaniards who have left their jobs have done so due to lack of work flexibility, while 28% of those who are thinking of resigning claim the same reason. Likewise, 58% of those surveyed say that after the pandemic they have realized that work is not their only priority, and 60% explain that they prefer to work in a more flexible way to be able to develop other aspects of their lives.

Thus, the lack of labor flexibility would be positioned first among the reasons that push Spaniards to resign ahead of other aspects that have traditionally had more weight, such as the refusal to raise salaries, the toxic work environment, the poor relationship with the boss or lack of motivation with the position.

A bigger problem for women. The lack of flexibility of Spanish companies affects, in particular, women, according to the LinkedIn study. Thus, the survey indicates that one in five workers who have decided to resign did so because she had to choose between continuing with her professional career or taking care of her children. The number of men who faced this same situation and ended up resigning is almost half, one in ten.

fear of flexibility. Another interesting fact from this study is that many Spaniards prefer not to discuss the issue of labor flexibility with their company, even if they want to, because they fear that it will lead to a reduction in salary, working overtime or that colleagues and bosses think they are not sufficiently committed to the company.

money is important too. The data from the LinkedIn survey contrasts with that of the Hays Labor Market Guide 2022, which indicates that the reason given by 77% of Spaniards who want to change jobs is to obtain a better salary. 68% of those surveyed for this study also say that they are actively looking for a new job.

A Big Renunciation? Whether the main reason is greater labor flexibility or a better salary, or both at the same time, the truth is that both surveys show a clear trend: many Spaniards are willing to change jobs to improve their working conditions and find ones that are best suit your needs. Something that could lead us to think that a phenomenon similar to that of the Great Renunciation that is taking place in countries such as the United States or Italy could take place in Spain.

However, as we already have in Xataka, a phenomenon of mass resignations like that in our country is very complicated for two main reasons: low wages and labor laws in Spain. Our low salaries make it difficult to find a better economic proposal than the one you already have, or so insignificant that it is not worth changing.

On the other hand, the accumulation of seniority, which allows the Spanish employee to receive 33 days per year worked in the event of unfair dismissal, makes the Spanish think twice before resigning, since in the case of voluntarily leaving the company they lose the right to that compensation.

Image: Annie Spratt

Super deals available today

Fire Stick TV with Alexa voice control

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD Streaming Device

4th generation Echo Dot

Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Anthracite

Echo Show 5